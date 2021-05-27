FEATURE: Mum injects ‘natural’ into beauty treatments at Nantwich clinic

A Nantwich company recognised for its holistic approach to physical and mental health has launched natural beauty treatments designed to boost confidence and wellbeing.

Embody, a new division at ctchealthcare physiotherapy clinics in Crewe and Nantwich, is helping people combat the signs of ageing with cosmetic acupuncture, LED light therapy and cruelty-free REN skin products.

Treatments are up and running after the easing of restrictions and already proving popular with people who want to turn back the hands of time without harsh chemicals and invasive procedure.

Director Emily Carter said: “Ctchealthcare has been in the business of ‘care’ for 27 years locally but the one area of a person we have seemingly neglected to care for is a person’s skin.

“The skin is a person’s largest organ and often the initial indicator of someone’s overall health.

“To treat our patients fully we need to also treat their skin as well as their body – and so Embody is on a mission to put the ‘care’ back into skincare.”

Cosmetic acupuncture has been hailed as the ‘new Botox’ with many celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian.

The procedure involves tiny needles strategically placed to help erase fine lines and wrinkles by boosting the body’s natural collagen production.

It also helps to brighten dull skin and combat acne scarring.

LED light Therapy works in a similar way to cosmetic acupuncture as it promotes blood flow and cellular healing.

Other benefits include reduced pigmentation and appearance of fine lines as well as a brighter, more even complexion.

Mother-of-three Emily, whose husband Rick is the firm’s lead physio, added: “We have found since the pandemic more people understand the importance of ‘self-care’ and are ready to explore alternative treatments like cosmetic acupuncture which treats specific areas of concern and requires no down-time.

“Feeling confident about appearance supports mental health which is what we are all about – making people feel better from the inside out.

“Cosmetic acupuncture is also the only treatment that improves overall health and we are delighted to pioneer this in South Cheshire and help local people embrace innovative and sustainable skincare.

“For this reason we have chosen to stock REN products which care for skin and the environment with the company’s commitment to zero waste and protecting our beaches and oceans from plastics.”

Ctchealthcare Nantwich is also welcoming a Dermatology Specialist who will hold clinics twice a month from June for clients with skin concerns such as allergies, dermatology, dermoscopy, cutaneous drug reactions and skin cancer.

For more information on treatments at Embody call 01270 361363 or visit www.embodyatctc.co.uk