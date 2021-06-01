Floating jewellery maker “By Bike and Boat” arrives in Nantwich

A floating jewellery maker has arrived in Nantwich selling recycled copper goods from his narrowboat.

Rich MacKenzie runs by Bike & Boat and travels the waterways with his family making and selling upcycled copper creations.

The 41-year-old set up his workshop after the death of his dad in 2020.

This week he has moored along the Shropshire Union Canal near Nantwich Aqueduct.

He said: “We’ve already had a great welcome in Cheshire – and I am looking forward to make some pieces, and hopefully sell a few whilst we’re here.

“Nantwich was a place we wanted to stop off as we cruise from Oxford to Llangollen and then onto Liverpool and Manchester before returning to Oxford for Winter.”

Mr MacKenzie, who lives on the boat with his wife Jackie, 10-year-old son Bobby, 4-year-old daughter Fleur as well as their cat and 6-month-old rescue puppy, said trade has been hit this year already due to lockdown.

He added: “I make each item of copper jewellery to order so that it’s just right and fits the customer perfectly.

“This also is great as living on a boat we don’t have a great deal of room to keep a stock of made up pieces.

“I usually use copper gifted to me from local plumbers we find on our travels to make my pieces.”

Mr MacKenzie’s love of creating started when he lost his father in 2020.

He said: “When dad passed away it just hit me like a ton of bricks just how short life was.

“Having a trade that I can do from the stern deck of the boat means that we can travel the UK’s canals and rivers to our heart’s

content.”

Bike & Boat will be open in Nantwich from 10am along the towpath between Marsh Lane bridge and the aqueduct over Chester Road.

Mr MacKenzie added: “We’ve just come from Market Drayton but we’re not sure where we will stop next on our way out to Llangollen.”

For details visit bybikeandboat.co.uk or on their social media Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @BikeandBoatUK