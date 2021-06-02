WHAT’S ON: Scarecrow Festival at Cheshire’s Tatton Park

Tatton Park is staging its annual Scarecrow Festival this half-term week.

This year it is dedicated to inspiring individuals and local heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors to the park will be able to meet Marcus Rashford, teachers Ms Spendlow and Miss Williams and Aldi’s Hand Sanitiser – in scarecrow form!

More than 100 children from local primary schools have contributed their hero suggestions or drawings.

Three winning designs were made into scarecrows for the festival: Elodie Jeffries age 8 nominated Manchester United football player Marcus Rashford, for his work in supporting free school meals during lockdown. 7-year-old Josh Borradaile-Falp nominated two of his hero teachers and Elliot age 10 nominated Aldi’s hand sanitiser!

Some schools also chose, designed and made their own scarecrows.

Dozens of scarecrows are dotted throughout Tatton Park’s Gardens and Farm.

Many are also dressed up in uniforms donated by companies and local employers – including Royal Mail posties, Virgin train workers, DPD delivery and Arriva bus drivers.

Simon Tetlow, Tatton Park’s Head Gardener, said: “Scarecrows are still a valuable addition to any vegetable garden.

“Yes, they’re traditional and low tech, but they really help in deterring crows, pigeons, and even squirrels.

“These pesky garden invaders can do a lot of damage to young plants especially at this time of year.”

The Scarecrow Festival runs throughout half term from Saturday May 29 to Sunday June 6.

Parkland entry and tickets for the gardens and farm can be booked online at www.tattonpark.org.uk

Social distancing measures remain in place and tickets are limited.