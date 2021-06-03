14 hours ago
Busy Nantwich pub closes as staff test positive for Covid
16 hours ago
Busy Newcastle Road in Nantwich closed for two days for repairs
5 days ago
Nantwich pub bosses release CCTV of gang who raided venue
5 days ago
Aldi store boss in Nantwich “looking forward” to reopening
5 days ago
Cheshire East health chiefs appeal for more Covid self testing
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Busy Nantwich pub closes as staff test positive for Covid

in Environment / Health / Human Interest / News June 3, 2021
Covid positive - The boar's head pub in Walgherton near Nantwich

A popular pub in Nantwich has had to close for seven days after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Bosses at The Boars Head in Walgherton said the closure was the “responsible and professional” decision to take.

In a statement, it said “some members” of their team have tested positive for Covid-19 and several others have been asked by the NHS to self isolate.

Richard Colclough, managing director of owners Paragon Group, said: “Therefore, in order to protect our staff and guests we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of having to temporarily close the Boars Head for 7 days starting from the 3rd June.

The Boars Head team have been fantastic since reopening, working so hard after a lengthy lockdown and it is a huge blow that we find ourselves in this position.

“We have explored every possible solution to avoid closing but we feel that this is both the responsible and professional decision given the circumstances.

“I know how disappointed you will be to hear this news and I apologise that we can’t make you smile with our fabulous food and service for this short period at the Boars.”

The group’s other sites remain open and can be found online at https://parogongroup.co.uk/

Although positive cases of Covid remain low in Cheshire East, there has been a rise.

There were 160 cases in the week up to May 28. That’s a rise from 63 cases in the previous week.

A significant number of those were detected in a “cluster” in the Handforth area of Cheshire East.

According to the latest Government figures up to May 28, there were seven new cases in Nantwich South East and Wybunbury (an increase of 5), five in Nantwich South West (rise of three), three in Nantwich North West, and five in Willaston and Shavington.

The current estimate for the R number in the North West is 1.0 – 1.2.

You can find out more information on latest figures on the Government’s interactive data map here.

(Image courtesy of Row17, creative commons licence)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings