Busy Nantwich pub closes as staff test positive for Covid

A popular pub in Nantwich has had to close for seven days after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Bosses at The Boars Head in Walgherton said the closure was the “responsible and professional” decision to take.

In a statement, it said “some members” of their team have tested positive for Covid-19 and several others have been asked by the NHS to self isolate.

Richard Colclough, managing director of owners Paragon Group, said: “Therefore, in order to protect our staff and guests we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of having to temporarily close the Boars Head for 7 days starting from the 3rd June.

“The Boars Head team have been fantastic since reopening, working so hard after a lengthy lockdown and it is a huge blow that we find ourselves in this position.

“We have explored every possible solution to avoid closing but we feel that this is both the responsible and professional decision given the circumstances.

“I know how disappointed you will be to hear this news and I apologise that we can’t make you smile with our fabulous food and service for this short period at the Boars.”

The group’s other sites remain open and can be found online at https://parogongroup.co.uk/

Although positive cases of Covid remain low in Cheshire East, there has been a rise.

There were 160 cases in the week up to May 28. That’s a rise from 63 cases in the previous week.

A significant number of those were detected in a “cluster” in the Handforth area of Cheshire East.

According to the latest Government figures up to May 28, there were seven new cases in Nantwich South East and Wybunbury (an increase of 5), five in Nantwich South West (rise of three), three in Nantwich North West, and five in Willaston and Shavington.

The current estimate for the R number in the North West is 1.0 – 1.2.

You can find out more information on latest figures on the Government’s interactive data map here.

(Image courtesy of Row17, creative commons licence)