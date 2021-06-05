READER’S LETTER: Vote on plan to merge Crewe parishes

Dear Editor,

On the 10th of June between 4pm and 9pm the residents of Leighton, Woolstanwood and Minshull Vernon will be able to vote in a Parish Poll to express a view on the proposals by the Borough Council to abolish the Woolstanwood and Leighton Parishes and become part of Crewe Town Council and the proposal by the Borough Council to merge the Minshull Vernon Parish with the Church Minshull Parish.

I would urge all residents to vote.

No polling cards will be issued. Residents just need to go along to the polling station and give their name and address and they will be given a voting paper.

The Polling Stations for each Parish Poll are as follows :-

Minshull Vernon Parish, Church Minshull Village Hall, Cross Lane, Church Minshull, CW5 6EB

Leighton Parish, Leighton Academy, Minshull New Road, Crewe, CW1 3PP

Coppenhall Methodist Church Centre, Bradfield Road, Crewe, CW1 3RB

Woolstanwood Parish, The Georges Community Centre, West Street, Crewe, CW2 8SH

If residents want to retain their current Parishes as they are, they need to vote ‘YES’ in the Parish Poll.

Currently the Crewe Town Council Tax (Band D) is 380% higher than the Parish Council Tax levied in Leighton and Woolstanwood.

Leighton and Woolstanwood are currently rural parishes but would become part of the urban Crewe Town Council if the Borough Council proposals go ahead.

The Cheshire East Council are proposing the abolition of two Parishes and the merger of the third.

These are major, fundamental, historic changes and it is thanks to the Parish Council that the residents of Leighton, Woolstanwood and Minshull Vernon are now getting a chance to express a view.

People often say that decisions are made without asking the views of residents.

On this occasion, residents are being given an opportunity to make a choice.

I hope all residents will take the chance to vote.

If the proposals go ahead, it will be too late to do anything about it. Now is the moment.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester