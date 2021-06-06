READER’S LETTER: Open up Municipal Buildings in Crewe

Dear Editor,

The main entrance to the Municipal Buildings in Crewe, is locked, barred and chained.

The signs on the gates are all over the place, most are badly weathered and one is nearly a month out of date!

How is it I can walk into any shop, fast food, pub, market etc. in Crewe but I can’t walk into the Municipal Buildings, which I pay for through my exorbitant Council Tax?

This disgraceful by the Labour run Cheshire East Council.

The public should be able to walk into the Municipal Buildings freely.

The Municipal Buildings should not be locked up like a prison to stop public access.

The front doors of the Municipal Buildings should be opened to the public today.

Labour has all 20 Town Councillors in the town and all 10 Borough Councillors in the town and not one is the least bit concerned that the front access to the Municipal Buildings, the main Council Buildings in the town for over 100 years, is locked, barred and chained to stop the public getting in and on top of that, is in a disgraceful unkempt state.

Yours,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader, Putting Crewe First