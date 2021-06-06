ROUND-UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday League

Princes Feathers had an excellent and somewhat surprising 1-0 win over Winnington SC in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Group A.
Jamie Cain scored for the home side as Winnington’s recent good form came to an end.
Nantwich Pirates hit the rocks, going down 1-3 to Sydney Arms.
Joey Hilton scored for the Pirates. Ben Reddock netted another two goals for Sydney Arms, including a splendid header, and Aaron Davies also scored.
With Winnington SC and Nantwich Pirates both losing, Talbot move to the top of the table after their 2-3 win at Cuddington.
Kevin Douglas and Will Griffiths scored for the home side, with Ryan Moss and Jordan Bennion (2) netting for the visitors.
In group B Sandbach Town continued their recent good form with a 3-1 win over JS Bailey, after being level 1-1 at half time.
Matt Timms (2) and Joseph Macdonald scored for the home side, with Greg Bailey on target for the visitors.
White Horse and Audlem drew 1-1, ensuring Broadhurst are winners of the group with Audlem runners up in the group.
White Horse went ahead through a 35-yard free kick from Jamie Hatfield, and Audlem only equalised with a few minutes left with a goal from Will Cork.
