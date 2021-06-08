10 hours ago
Bomb squad called as Shavington man digs up hand grenade in garden!
16 hours ago
Bunbury canoeist Stuart Wood secures place in GB Paralympic team
1 day ago
Nantwich school to reinstate mandatory face coverings indoors
2 days ago
Covid “Beer Hero” pubs in Cheshire celebrated by Eddisbury MP Timpson
4 days ago
Tourists suffer horror dog attack during trip to Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Bomb squad called as Shavington man digs up hand grenade in garden!

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News / Shavington / Village News June 8, 2021
world war one grenade found in Shavington garden

A Shavington man who found a “high explosive” hand grenade in his garden sparked drama as the Army Bomb Squad had to be called out to cordon off the area.

David Birchall was digging in his back garden off Gresty Green Road when his fork clanked against something metal.

And when he lifted it out of the earth, he was left holding a World War One grenade containing high explosives!

David, who lives with his wife Julie, said: “I just saw some wire while I was digging, got my metal detector out which I hardly use and it was telling me there was something down there.

“So I dug down and felt something against the fork. I thought it must be a rock or something. When I grabbed hold of it and pulled it out, I thought ‘shine a light, it’s a grenade!

“I looked it up on the internet and it was a 1915 Mills Grenade.”

David calmly washed it off and left it in the well in his back garden before calling Cheshire Police, but because he could not get through he left it to the following day.

And within a few minutes of speaking to a police call handler, a police car and bomb disposal vehicles arrived outside his house.

“They cordoned off the area and would not let us back in the house,” added David.

“They said they would have to blow it up because it was a live grenade with high explosives inside it.

“So I suggested the field next to our garden which is owned by Mornflake.

“But they had to get sandbags as well because they said a nearby glass conservatory could have shattered!

“They were here for about two and half hours in total, and when they found the sandbags and placed these on top of the grenade, they detonated it. There was a loud bang and that was it!”

hand grenade in garden - bomb squad in Shavington

Bomb squad in action on Gresty Green Road, Shavington

It’s believed nearby under the railway line there was a bunker built there during World War One which may have been used to store armaments they may need if Germans invaded.

“I think there were many hand grenades stored which were full of high explosives but they needed a detonator fixed on to the side of them before they could be used,” added David.

“But apparently the explosives do become more volatile over time due to the chemical changes – that was the fear and why the bomb squad had to blow it up!”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings