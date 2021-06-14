23 mins ago
Sixth Nantwich Foodbank “drop and go” collection to be held

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews June 14, 2021
The Team - drop off and go foodbank collection

Nantwich Food Festival volunteers have organised an early summer “Drop-off and Go” collection event in aid of the Foodbank.

The event, this Saturday June 19 at Brine Leas School, follows the resounding success of the previous five collections.

Residents can drop off all their donations at Brine Leas School car park on Saturday between 10am-1pm.

Food Festival volunteers will be there to receive donations in support of the Foodbank.

Permission for the event has been granted by the police, under current Covid restrictions.

A Food festival spokeswoman said: “The help of our community couldn’t come at a better time, as Damien, the Foodbank manager tells us that their stocks are running low, and demand on Foodbank support is very high this year.

“Thanks to the ongoing generosity of residents from Nantwich and the surrounding area, 510 families have already been supported as a result of donations to the previous five Drop-Off and Go events.

“A whopping 8 tonnes of donations were collected at the previous events.

“Locals have already proven their generosity, so hopefully we can all rise to another challenge in support of those in greater need than ourselves.”

The list below shows items that are most needed:
Tinned meats
Tinned pies
Tinned salmon, tinned tuna or sardines
Long life juice
Long life milk
Coffee and tea
Washing powder – but no bleach please
Shampoo, conditioner, deodorant

They cannot accept clothes, or fresh dairy goods, fresh meat, fish or fruit and vegetables or any other items that require refrigeration.

Half used or open packets cannot be accepted nor can anything past it’s best before/use by date. The Foodbank cannot accept any alcoholic drinks.

Anyone wanting to donate money may do so via the Foodbank website https://nantwich.foodbank.org.uk/

