Audlem Party on the Park rescheduled for July 31

Audlem Party on the Park has been re-scheduled to take place on July 31 following the Government’s decision to extend current Covid restrictions.

Organisers and performing artists, including headline act “80s Mania”, have cooperated to rearrange the event.

The Government has extended the date for fully opening up by four weeks, to July 19, when large public events will be allowed to run again.

Audlem Special Events Team said: “It has been a logistical nightmare to re-arrange but ASET is determined to bring a party to the village to celebrate the end of lock down.

“All gazebo and ticket reservations will be honoured for the revised date but please contact us if you wish to amend your order or even cancel the booking.”

For more details visit www.audlem-aset.org or call 07708 354135