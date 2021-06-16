15 hours ago
Marbury Merry Days 2021 cancelled due to Covid

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews June 16, 2021
Marbury Merry Days fair aerial view

The annual ‘Marbury Merry Days’ two-day traditional country fair has been cancelled for 2021 due to Covid-19, writes Jonathan White.

The fair is organised by St Michael & All Angels Parochial Church Council and would have taken place in the field next to the church and Marbury Big Mere, near Wrenbury.

It was rescheduled to take place in September. It’s the second consecutive year the event has been cancelled by the pandemic.

A statement from organisers said: “After much careful thought and discussion, and taking into account the continuing uncertainty and restrictions surrounding Covid 19, the organisers of Marbury Merry Days have decided that the Merry Days event provisionally re-scheduled for 18th and 19th September 2021 should be cancelled.

“We are of course very sorry to have to make this decision, and in particular to disappoint those who have supported us over the years and were looking forward to this year’s event.

“However, we’re all now planning a welcome return to Marbury Merry Days in 2022 on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th May, and look forward to welcoming all our friends and supporters back to Marbury then.”

More information at https://www.facebook.com/MarburyMerryDays/

(Pic by Jonathan White)

