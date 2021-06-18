A new “commemorative copse” is to be unveiled in Nantwich to mark the Coronavirus pandemic.

The copse near Nantwich Lake aims to remember all those impacted by the Covid pandemic over the past 18 months.

Residents are now being asked to put forward suitable names for the copse.

Nantwich in Bloom volunteers have led on the project by planting some tree saplings at the lake.

Doug Butterill, ex chair of Nantwich in Bloom, suggested some self-sown tree saplings could be removed from Coed Wen and be replanted by Nantwich Lake as a commemorative copse.

Following agreement with Cheshire East Council of the proposed location, volunteers met at Coed Wen and dug up 22 self-sown tree saplings.

A mix of native trees including oak, rowan, cherry and hazel were removed and have been replanted make a small copse, in an area next to two existing alder trees by the lakeside footpath.

Further saplings will be planted next winter.

A plaque will be installed in the area, stating: “Remembering the Nantwich community affected by Coronavirus”.

Naming ideas, along with your name and contact details, can be handed in at Nantwich Town Council – Nantwich Civic Hall, emailed to [email protected], or submitted online at www.nantwichinbloom.org