FOOTBALL: Crewe Regional Sunday League round-up

in Football / Sport June 21, 2021
Talbot player rides the tackle (1)

Talbot have clinched the title in Crewe Regional Sunday League Group A with one week of fixtures left.

They beat Sydney Arms 7-5 in a game of fluctuating fortunes.

Talbot took the lead, but another goal from the in-form Ben Ruddock levelled the scores.

Ruddock then turned provider when his excellent cross enabled Alex Forrester to score.

Talbot stormed back and led 4-2 at half time, but Sydney came back to level the match with strikes from Ben Smith and Charlie Maines.

Talbot vs Sydney Arms on Barony Park in Nantwich (1)

Talbot vs Sydney Arms on Barony Park in Nantwich

Talbot took control again and went into a 7-4 lead, before a second goal from Maines concluded a lively match.

The Talbot marksmen were Jordan Bennion (3), Dan Jones (2), Josh Cooke and Ryan Moss.

Winnington SC finish as runners up after beating Princes Feathers 2-0, thanks to goals from Jordan Fallows and Joe Hind.

Cuddington ran riot against Nantwich Pirates, wining 12-3.

Jordan Coles netted eight times, with Steve Cornes and Taylor Lomas both scoring two.

In the final fixture in Group B, Sandbach Town continued their recent run of good form when they beat JS Bailey 2-4.

Sandbach were 1-3 ahead at half time thanks to a Tony Fidzewicz hat trick.

JS Bailey pulled a goal back but a Jay Street goal ensured victory for the visitors, who finish the group in third place, just one point behind Audlem.

(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)

Talbot on the ball under pressure from Sydney Arms (1)

Talbot on the ball under pressure from Sydney Arms

Talbot 5th goal - penalty - player scores from the spot (1)

Talbot 5th goal – penalty – player scores from the spot

