Mobile Covid testing unit opens at Nantwich Town FC

in Health / Human Interest / News June 21, 2021
testing - Free Covid Tests here today sign at Nantwich Town FC - June 2021 (1)

A mobile testing Covid unit for people without symptoms has opened at Nantwich Town FC’s ground.

It comes as Cheshire East continues to see a “dramatic” rise in cases of Coronavirus, says Cheshire East Council.

Latest figures show 114 cases per 100,000 population in the previous days, compared to 78 cases in England per 100,000.

That means there were 438 new cases in the previous 7 days up to June 13.

A council spokesperson said: “To help control the spread, we are offering a number of additional testing options for anyone who does not have symptoms.”

This includes a mobile testing unit which means anyone who does not have symptoms can turn up at any time without an appointment.

The unit at Nantwich Town’s Optimum Pay Stadium off Waterlode will be open between 9am and 4pm from June 21 to Sunday 27 June.

Other mobile units are at The Centre, 107 Park Lane, Poynton, SK12 1RB 9am to 4pm until the 23 June 2021; Congleton Library, Market Square, Congleton, CW12 1ET, 9am to 4pm from Monday 21 June to Sunday 27 June; and Macclesfield Community Centre, Duke Street, Macclesfield, SK11 6UR, 9am to 4pm from Monday 21 June to Sunday 27 June.

These units will offer free PCR lab tests, which are also available at the existing Crewe and Macclesfield test sites.

Anyone who attends should take a mobile phone or a form of photo ID.

Testing when you have symptoms is by appointment only.

Coronavirus symptoms are:

a high temperature
a new, continuous cough
a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Book an appointment or order a PCR home testing kit on GOV.UK or phone 119.

Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms should carry out a home PCR test and continue to self-isolate.

(pic by Jonathan White)

