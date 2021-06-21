Nantwich man accused of inciting sexual activity with child

A Nantwich man has been arrested on suspicion of inciting sexual activity with a girl.

Cheshire Police confirm they arrested a 26-year-old man at a house on St Mary’s Road, in Nantwich.

Officers were called to the street at around 8.45pm on Saturday (June 19) after receiving reports of an incident.

Witnesses say a number of people had gathered outside a property on the street.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of inciting a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

“The man has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”