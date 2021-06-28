Bunbury Village Day 2021 – an Olympic day out

These pictures capture some return to normality in Bunbury when residents welcomed the return of its annual Village Day.

The theme for the 2021 event was the Olympics, to coincide with the delayed Tokyo Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Olympic gymnast Dan Purvis, ranked Men’s Artistic Gymnast World number 1 in both 2011 and 2014 and the only member of the London 2012 Olympic Games team to compete in all six rotations in the Olympic final, was the guest of honour.

The event included a parade from Bunbury Aldersey School to Jubilee Playing Fields.

The Rose Queen and King were presented, and there were stalls, a Women’s Institute café, puppet show, classic vehicle display, bar, BBQ, and live music.

For information relating to Bunbury visit https://bunburyvillage.info/

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)