Bunbury Village Day 2021 – an Olympic day out

in Bunbury / Village News June 28, 2021
Village Day - Parade passes along Bunbury Lane enroute to Jubilee Playing Fields (1) (1)

These pictures capture some return to normality in Bunbury when residents welcomed the return of its annual Village Day.

The theme for the 2021 event was the Olympics, to coincide with the delayed Tokyo Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Olympic gymnast Dan Purvis, ranked Men’s Artistic Gymnast World number 1 in both 2011 and 2014 and the only member of the London 2012 Olympic Games team to compete in all six rotations in the Olympic final, was the guest of honour.

The event included a parade from Bunbury Aldersey School to Jubilee Playing Fields.

The Rose Queen and King were presented, and there were stalls, a Women’s Institute café, puppet show, classic vehicle display, bar, BBQ, and live music.

For information relating to Bunbury visit https://bunburyvillage.info/

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Aerial view Bunbury Village Day 2021

Aerial view Bunbury Village Day 2021

Parade passes along Bunbury Lane enroute to Jubilee Playing Fields (2) (1)

Parade with Rose Queens passes along Bunbury Lane enroute to Jubilee Playing Fields (3) (1)

Tractor display teddy with St Boniface's Church in the background (1)

Classic vehicle display (1)

