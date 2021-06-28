Nantwich student crowned “college champion” ahead of 12,000

A Nantwich student is among those crowned “Cheshire College Champion” from almost 12,000 across the county.

Former Brine Leas School student Ella Swindley was one of four A Level learners named as a “Champion” by the College with campuses in Crewe, Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Aspiring to become an Illustrator, Ella was nominated as a “Champion” by her tutors for outstanding work and commitment to supporting her peers.

Ella (pictured) said: “This doesn’t feel real!

“I have loved every moment of my College experience, especially getting to design my own comic book this year.

“All staff are really supportive and have helped me secure a Degree Apprenticeship within the creative industry.”

In total, 30 learners have been crowned Champions after being carefully selected by a panel of judges for their range of academic and personal achievements over the past year.

The college launched the idea to celebrate and acknowledge the exceptional commitment and resilience learners have demonstrated in a challenging year.

Dhesi, Principal & CEO at Cheshire College, said: “It’s been fantastic celebrating the range of successes our learners have achieved this year through Cheshire College Champions.

“I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to present our winners with their awards and presents.

“Having sat on the panel of judges to read through all the nominations and ultimately select our final Cheshire College Champions, I can say that all 30 learners and those nominated too should be immensely proud of themselves.

“So much positive work has taken place this year whilst we’ve been on campus, as well as working remotely during lockdown.

“I feel privileged to be the Principal of a College where we have adapted and pushed forward together during such a challenging year.”

The 30 Cheshire College Champions were surprised during lessons by members of the college’s leadership team who presented them with certificates and gift boxes.

The full list of Cheshire College Champions include:

To find out more about Cheshire College, visit www.ccsw.ac.uk