Nantwich woman swims Channel in university fundraiser

A Nantwich woman has completed a daring cross channel swimming race with university friends to raise funds for charities.

Former Brine Leas student Charlotte Rowlands joined fellow students from Cambridge University in competing against rivals from Oxford University.

The event, which was won by Oxford, was organised to raise vital funds for Cancer Research and Marine Conservation Society.

Charlotte, 23, who is studying to be a doctor, left Dover at midnight and her team of six students swam around 20 miles to Calais in a relay.

Every two years since 1998, Cambridge have competed against Oxford in this Varsity Channel Relay Swim.

This was the 11th time the universities have held the race, after it was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One swimmer has to be in the water at all times, with each competitor swimming for an hour on rotation until they reach French shores.

Teams were supported by a piloted boat for the whole route, with other swimmers on board cheering on their team mates.

A spokesperson for the event said: “In normal times we would raise some of our funds by holding fundraising events and socials, but this year due to Covid-19 and social distancing rules this will unfortunately be unable to happen, so we are hoping to crowdfund.

“By supporting us, you will be helping us to cover the substantial cost of the pilot boat, the registration with the Channel Swimming Association and transport to Dover, as well as supporting an two extremely worthwhile charities.”

Charlotte, who’s family lives in Stapeley, has just completed year 5 of 6 and has been awarded a Cambridge Blues for her swimming achievements while at university.

She has been accepted into the Royal Air Force as a doctor upon completion of her studies.

The event has raised mofre than £4,700 already.

To donate towards the event, visit their fundraising page here