Three Crewe & Nantwich gymnasts make European Championships

in Other sports / Sport June 30, 2021
TeamGym member - Chloe Gough

Three TeamGym gymnasts from Crewe & Nantwich club have made the GB squad ahead of the European Championships in Portugal in November.

And it has crowned a fine comeback from injury for one of them, Chloe Gough (pictured).

Chloe had made the squad last year before lockdown but then tore her ACL and was ruled out.

Then the championships, held every two years, was postponed due to Covid.

It gave Chloe a year to recover from her injury, train again, and incredibly make the squad once more.

Alongside Chloe will be fellow club mates Nicole Hazel and Will Calder.

Both Nicole and Will also made the squad before last year’s lockdown and have remained as GB members throughout.

Crewe TeamGym member - Nicole Hazell

Crewe TeamGym member – Nicole Hazell

They achieved “Elite Status” which allowed Crewe & Nantwich to continue to train.

Due to the championships being rescheduled, some original GB members had to stand down due to other commitments.

And this opened up a re-selection process for those gymnasts at home, which Chloe took advantage of.

She continued her physio and conditioning throughout all lockdowns and was accepted onto the GB Team for a second time.

The Championships will now take place in Guimares, Portugal between 29th November – 5th December 2021.

TeamGym Crewe - Will Calder

TeamGym Crewe – Will Calder

TeamGym is a gymnastics discipline which incorporates Floor, Tumble, Trampette and Vault.

It can be fast paced as for Tumble, Trampette and Vault as the gymnasts follow each other to perform their skills and making sure they move away from the landing area allowing the next gymnast to go.

This is usually six gymnasts performing one after the other in a ‘stream’.

The floor is performed as a full team 6-12 gymnasts all moving in together, using the full floor and completing skills as a team.

It’s hoped the European Championships will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Follow the club’s Facebook page for updates https://www.facebook.com/creweandnantwichgymnasticsandfitness

Meanwhile, summer camps at the Camm Street Centre club in Crewe are starting in August, between August 2-27.

They will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10am to 4pm. Half days are £10, full days £20.

For more details, email [email protected]

