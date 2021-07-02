Nantwich Town players in pre-season training ahead of new campaign

Nantwich Town players are well into their pre-season training this week as they look forward to a new Northern Premier League campaign next month.
Players attended training last night (Thursday July 1) under the watchful eye of new First Team Manager Dave Cooke, along with his management team.
The session took place on Barony Park in Nantwich.
The Dabbers first preseason friendly is at home versus Cymru North side Gresford Athletic next Tuesday 6th July (7.30pmKO).
This will be followed by:
– Sunday 11th July, Crewe Alex (home) 12pm
– Tuesday 13th July, Stafford Rangers (home) 7.45pm
– Friday 16th July, Wolverhampton Wanderers U23s (home) 7pm
– Tuesday 20th July, Eccleshall (away) 7.45pm
– Saturday 24th July, Whitchurch Alport (home) 3pm for Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy match
– Tuesday 27th July, Altrincham (home) 7.45pm
– Saturday 31st July, Leek Town (home) 3pm
– Saturday 7th August, Chester FC (home) 1pm
Nantwich Town FC’s Pitching In Northern Premier League 2021-22 season begins on Saturday August 14.
For further information visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ and https://www.facebook.com/nantwichtownfc
(Words and images by Jonathan White)
