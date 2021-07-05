Audlem retirement complex to stage “open doors” event

People in South Cheshire are invited to join retirement community residents for a summer get-together.

McCarthy Stone development in Audlem will open its doors for those wanting to find out what’s on offer.

The event will comply with latest Government guidance, with hygiene and safety measures in place.

It will take place at Audlem Lyme Wood Grange on Friday July 9 between 1pm and 3pm.

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales and Marketing Director, said: “Traditionally our summer parties are a great opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes as part of a brand-new McCarthy Stone apartment.

“This year of course things are a little different, but we are thrilled to be able to open our developments once again to visitors, in a safe and controlled way.

“The pandemic has led to a shift in focus for many people, with time to reflect on the suitability of their housing needs, location, and priorities for retirement.

“The McCarthy Stone lifestyle is all about living life to the full and staying as independent and active for as long as possible.

“Come along to your nearest development for a chat and a slice of cake, and to meet those who already call it, home. After all, they’ll tell you everything you could need to know!”

To book a place at your nearest summer party, call 0800 201 4811. For more information visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk