Nantwich News contributor named “Local Legend” in The Cat awards

in Human Interest / News July 5, 2021
Jonathan White - Local Legend award

Regular Nantwich News contributor Jonathan White has been named as Local Legend award winner by The Cat FM.

Jonathan, a community journalist from Wistaton, becomes the station’s seventh Local Legend monthly winner.

In the past 15 years, Jonathan has written more than 1,500 articles and taken thousands of photographs to publicise local events and organisations.

These have featured in Nantwich News as well as The Cat, The Chronicle and other outlets.

Jonathan has also been the Nantwich Town official photographer for five years, a voluntary role which allows him to support his club while taking photographs for match reports in the programme and in local news.

He said: “I am proud and privileged to receive the award for my community journalism.

“I hope that people enjoy reading my news stories as much as I enjoy putting them together.”

Chris Cadman, Managing Director of The Cat, added: “Jonathan has contributed to community in so many ways with his excellent photography, news editorials and as the photographer for Nantwich Town Football Club.

“It’s a real pleasure to be able to recognise him as our latest Local Legend.”

The Local Legend Award looks to recognise the work of local individuals and organisations who have gone that extra mile in support of their communities.

It is sponsored by ‘Baked by Gill’ with winners being drawn out of a hat to receive a cake, Cat 107.9FM goodies and a certificate.

