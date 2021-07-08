2 days ago
Millfields School opens fundraising “Fairground Trail” in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges July 8, 2021
Millfields Fairground Walk

Millfields Primary School pupils have been encouraging residents to join them on their new Fairground Trail around Nantwich.

The 5km route starts and ends at Millfields School on Marsh Lane, and residents have been decorating their houses along the route.

And some have even been setting up fairground games after school and at weekends.

The route will be open until July 11, and teachers are urging parents and residents to sponsor children, add Fairground themed pictures or decorations to windows, and to complete the fun trail.

They aim to raise funds to improve the playground and outside spaces at Millfields Primary School.

The event has been organised by The Friends of Millfields School, made up of parents at the school.

A school spokeswoman said: “It’s fantastic to see the community come together and take part in this fun activity.

“We hope to raise enough money to buy some fantastic new equipment for the school playground which will make playtime even more fun for the children.”

Millfields headteacher Rob Parish added: “This term we have been focussing on healthy lifestyles and this Fairground Trail is a great opportunity for families to take part in a fun walk around our local community.

“The response from our neighbours to this has been amazing and the houses taking part look brilliant!

“The money raised will go towards developing our playgrounds further so that all the children can enjoy exciting, fun break times.”

Everyone is welcome to take part. The route and donation information can be found here https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/millfieldsfootsteptrail

(Pic Left to right: Emma Levick-Jones Friends Chair, Heather Ingham Friends Treasurer and Governor, Caleb Ingham (6), Victoria Graham Friends secretary, Evie Graham (6), Lola Levick-Jones (5), Erin Rowe (7), Rob Parish Head Teacher, Samuel Bond (8), Laura Hill Friends Secretary, Douglas Hill (6)

Millfields Footstep Trail map

Millfields Fairground Trail map

