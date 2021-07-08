2 days ago
READER’S LETTER: Supermarket workers feel “unsafe, undervalued”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion July 8, 2021
supermarkets - supermarket shopper - pic by pxhere, licence free

Dear Editor,

The pandemic has been an unsettling and stressful time for us all, but while we have navigated this unprecedented time, one of the things that has remained constant is the hard work of supermarket shop floor workers who put themselves at an increased risk to keep our fridges and cupboards stocked.

Distressingly, in a survey carried out by law firm Leigh Day, nine out of 10 supermarket shop floor workers said they are more aware of issues in the workplace such as equal pay after working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Some of our clients told us that working during the pandemic made them feel unsafe, undervalued and unsupported.

It’s unsurprising that the extra stress that supermarket workers are under has left them questioning whether they are being treated fairly by their employer, including the disparity between their pay and that of their colleagues in distribution centres.

Leigh Day is the leading expert in UK group claims and represents more than 50,000 shop workers from Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons in one of the UK’s biggest equal pay cases.

We understand that taking on a large company can be daunting but there is strength in numbers. It’s our hope that supermarket bosses will stop ignoring the voices of the tens of thousands of workers who say enough is enough.

Yours sincerely,

Emma Satyamurti
partner in the Leigh Day employment team

