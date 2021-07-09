6 hours ago
Audlem pilot to pedal 420 miles in aid of friend battling tumour
13 hours ago
Town councillors question funding of CCTV in Nantwich
13 hours ago
RSPCA Stapeley care for baby robins found in car after 200-mile journey
2 days ago
Nantwich Town FC start pre-season with win over Gresford Athletic
2 days ago
New £3.5 million primary school plan for Nantwich unveiled
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Audlem pilot to pedal 420 miles in aid of friend battling tumour

in Audlem / Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News / Village News July 9, 2021
Pilot Shaun (right) and Rick before charity bike ride

An airline pilot from Audlem is swapping the cockpit for the saddle – to cycle 420 miles in three days in aid of a friend battling a brain tumour.

Shaun Rayne, 49, has set himself the massive challenge to raise money for Headcase Cancer Trust after his good friend Rick Youle was dealt a devastating blow.

Rick, also from Audlem, was struck down in May 2019 with a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour.

The 55-year-old had a successful operation to remove a 3cm brain tumour.

But sadly it returned post op and he’s had to deal with the GBM diagnosis during long periods of Covid isolation.

“He’s done it in such a brave and dignified manner,” said Shaun, who is currently on furlough.

“We are all so proud of him. But Covid has further curtailed any bucket list or simply seeing friends for him during this time.”

Friends Rick and Shaun

Friends Rick (left) and Shaun

Shaun, a keen cyclist, decided to put his downtime to good use and plans to ride from Audlem to Royal Stoke Hospital, where Rick is receiving “exemplary care”.

But he’snot doing it just the once. Shaun will be attempting the 30-mile return journey an incredible 14 times in just three days.

That’s a total of 420 miles and 21,000 ft in climbs.

He sets out on July 14 and hopes to complete by the end of July 16.

“Fourteen is significant because the average life expectancy post diagnosis of a GBM is 14 months,” added Shaun.

“Whilst I love to cycle I’ve never attempted anything like this.

“Broken down into 150 miles day 1, 150 miles day 2 and 120 miles day 3, I’m told it’s the equivalent of running a marathon and a half on day 1 & 2 & a marathon and a 5 mile run on day three!

“We are raising funds for the Headcase Cancer Trust.

“They provide funding directly to support research into finding a cure for GBM.

“The drive to complete the challenge is also motivated by Rick’s desire to raise awareness of a killer disease that is relatively underfunded and therefore there is neither a cure or successful treatment options.”

Shaun has already raised more than £3,000 towards his £4,000 target.

You can help by donating to his Gofundme page here.

Pilot Shaun in training for charity ride

Shaun in training

Rick at home - charity ride

Rick at home

Rick and partner

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Show all of Latest Listings