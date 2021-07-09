Audlem pilot to pedal 420 miles in aid of friend battling tumour

An airline pilot from Audlem is swapping the cockpit for the saddle – to cycle 420 miles in three days in aid of a friend battling a brain tumour.

Shaun Rayne, 49, has set himself the massive challenge to raise money for Headcase Cancer Trust after his good friend Rick Youle was dealt a devastating blow.

Rick, also from Audlem, was struck down in May 2019 with a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour.

The 55-year-old had a successful operation to remove a 3cm brain tumour.

But sadly it returned post op and he’s had to deal with the GBM diagnosis during long periods of Covid isolation.

“He’s done it in such a brave and dignified manner,” said Shaun, who is currently on furlough.

“We are all so proud of him. But Covid has further curtailed any bucket list or simply seeing friends for him during this time.”

Shaun, a keen cyclist, decided to put his downtime to good use and plans to ride from Audlem to Royal Stoke Hospital, where Rick is receiving “exemplary care”.

But he’snot doing it just the once. Shaun will be attempting the 30-mile return journey an incredible 14 times in just three days.

That’s a total of 420 miles and 21,000 ft in climbs.

He sets out on July 14 and hopes to complete by the end of July 16.

“Fourteen is significant because the average life expectancy post diagnosis of a GBM is 14 months,” added Shaun.

“Whilst I love to cycle I’ve never attempted anything like this.

“Broken down into 150 miles day 1, 150 miles day 2 and 120 miles day 3, I’m told it’s the equivalent of running a marathon and a half on day 1 & 2 & a marathon and a 5 mile run on day three!

“We are raising funds for the Headcase Cancer Trust.

“They provide funding directly to support research into finding a cure for GBM.

“The drive to complete the challenge is also motivated by Rick’s desire to raise awareness of a killer disease that is relatively underfunded and therefore there is neither a cure or successful treatment options.”

Shaun has already raised more than £3,000 towards his £4,000 target.

You can help by donating to his Gofundme page here.