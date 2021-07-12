FEATURE: Should you get veneers for that perfect smile?

If you’re bashful about flashing your grin in public and it’s causing you to worry or stress, you may want to look into a cosmetic procedure to give you a little more confidence.

Dental veneers are a popular method of altering or enhancing your smile to give your teeth that extra bit of glamour and shine.

Social media is wonderful for showing people the results of a professional dental procedure, but sometimes essential details and other deciding factors can be missed.

While Instagram may show you some stunning images before and after a procedure, it’s important to know all the facts about veneers so that you can make the best decision for your oral health.

So whether you’re insecure about some discolouration in your teeth or looking to fix a chipped smile, here’s more information about dental veneers, to help you make the best choice possible.

What are Dental Veneers?

A dental veneer is a thin layer of porcelain or composite that is fixed to your teeth.

They can cover an entire tooth, part of a tooth, or an entire set of teeth.

As long as your teeth and gums are in relatively good condition, most dentists will approve a dental veneer procedure.

However, having dental veneers is not to be taken lightly as it involves some dental procedures to ensure your teeth are able to bond onto your original teeth.

Benefits of Dental Veneers

Long-lasting: Dental veneers, especially porcelain ones, can last for up to 15 years. Even a less durable material such as composite plastic can potentially last up to 7 years if cared for.

No stains: Porcelain veneers are smooth and remain impervious to staining from things like wine, or coffee.

Natural appearance: The ceramics of porcelain make dental veneers appear natural. One of the main reasons for their popularity is their similarity to teeth enamel.

Dental Veneers: Things to Consider

Dental veneers are permanent.

Once you’ve made the decision to have veneers, there’s no going back from it.

So be sure that you’re absolutely certain that they’re the perfect solution for you.

Dental veneers are sensitive.

To bond the veneer with your original teeth, a dental professional will need to remove the enamel.

This means that your teeth may become extremely sensitive to hot or cold sensations.

Dental veneers are fragile.

Porcelain veneers can still be chipped, cracked or broken in cases of teeth grinding or eating exceptionally hard foods.

This will require additional replacement procedures to be corrected.

Should You Get Veneers for the Perfect Smile?

Veneers are perfect for changing the shape, alignment and colour of your teeth.

If you’re looking for a long-lasting way of making you feel more confident with your smile, then this may be the ideal solution for you.

If you’re considering getting veneers, be sure to use a professional and reputable dental practice with the experience to provide you with the best procedure possible.