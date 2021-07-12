Nantwich CAP Job Club forced to close, say organisers

Organisers of the Nantwich CAP Job Club said they have made the “difficult decision” to close.

They have cited “staffing issues” as a reason for the announcement.

The Nantwich CAP Job Club service was initiated with the partnership between St Mary’s Church, Nantwich and Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

It responded to a local need for people seeking employment.

A spokesperson said: “As with all services, 2020 to 2021 has been a very difficult year to provide the care the service aimed to deliver with the consequences of Covid 19.

“Staffing issues have led to this closure.”

The “CAP Money” course will continue to be delivered by the local Money coaches and be co-ordinated by St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

For details contact St Mary’s Parish Office on 01270 625268 or email [email protected]

CAP continues to run the “Steps towards Employment” at other centres nationally.

For more details of the other services locally, search with the following link:

https://capuk.org/i-want-help/our-services/cap-job-clubs/introduction

You can also call 01274 760720 or email [email protected]