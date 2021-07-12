11 hours ago
Campaign launched to save Shavington Youth Club building
17 hours ago
Nantwich Town beaten 4-1 by League One neighbours Crewe Alex
3 days ago
Audlem pilot to pedal 420 miles in aid of friend battling tumour
4 days ago
Town councillors question funding of CCTV in Nantwich
4 days ago
RSPCA Stapeley care for baby robins found in car after 200-mile journey
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich CAP Job Club forced to close, say organisers

in Human Interest / News July 12, 2021
Job Club Door

Organisers of the Nantwich CAP Job Club said they have made the “difficult decision” to close.

They have cited “staffing issues” as a reason for the announcement.

The Nantwich CAP Job Club service was initiated with the partnership between St Mary’s Church, Nantwich and Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

It responded to a local need for people seeking employment.

A spokesperson said: “As with all services, 2020 to 2021 has been a very difficult year to provide the care the service aimed to deliver with the consequences of Covid 19.

“Staffing issues have led to this closure.”

The “CAP Money” course will continue to be delivered by the local Money coaches and be co-ordinated by St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

For details contact St Mary’s Parish Office on 01270 625268 or email [email protected]

CAP continues to run the “Steps towards Employment” at other centres nationally.

For more details of the other services locally, search with the following link:

https://capuk.org/i-want-help/our-services/cap-job-clubs/introduction

You can also call 01274 760720 or email [email protected]

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Show all of Latest Listings