8 hours ago
Dementia sufferer missing near Nantwich found safe five miles away
19 hours ago
Flu vaccine uptake fears aired by Cheshire East health chiefs
21 hours ago
New Nantwich free primary school plans move step closer
2 days ago
Campaign launched to save Shavington Youth Club building
2 days ago
Nantwich Town beaten 4-1 by League One neighbours Crewe Alex
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town continue pre-season campaign with win over Stafford

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport July 14, 2021
Second-half - second Nantwich goal - Callum Saunders from the penalty spot (1)

Nantwich Town continued their pre-season campaign with a win over Stafford Rangers at The Optimum Pay Stadium.

A first-half goal from Joe Malkin and a second-half brace from Callum Saunders helped the Dabbers run out 3-1 winners.

The Dabbers other pre-season fixtures are: Friday 16th July, Wolverhampton Wanderers U23’s (home) 7pm; Tuesday 20th July, Eccleshall (away at Pershall Park) 7.45pm; Saturday 24th July, Whitchurch Alport (home) 3pm for Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy; Tuesday 27th July, Altrincham (home) 7.45pm; Saturday 31st July, Leek Town (home) 3pm; Saturday 7th August, Chester FC (home) 1pm.

Nantwich Town FC’s Pitching In Northern Premier League 2021/22 season begins on Saturday August 14.

For further information visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ and https://www.facebook.com/nantwichtownfc

(Images and words courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - third Nantwich goal - Callum Saunders (1)

Second-half - Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori shoots at goal (1)

First-half - Joe Thompson and Stafford Rangers player eye the ball (1)

Second-half - Matty Devine on the ball (2) (1)

Second-half - Connor Heath on the attack for the Dabbers (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Show all of Latest Listings