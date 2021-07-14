Nantwich Town continue pre-season campaign with win over Stafford

Nantwich Town continued their pre-season campaign with a win over Stafford Rangers at The Optimum Pay Stadium.
A first-half goal from Joe Malkin and a second-half brace from Callum Saunders helped the Dabbers run out 3-1 winners.
The Dabbers other pre-season fixtures are: Friday 16th July, Wolverhampton Wanderers U23’s (home) 7pm; Tuesday 20th July, Eccleshall (away at Pershall Park) 7.45pm; Saturday 24th July, Whitchurch Alport (home) 3pm for Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy; Tuesday 27th July, Altrincham (home) 7.45pm; Saturday 31st July, Leek Town (home) 3pm; Saturday 7th August, Chester FC (home) 1pm.
Nantwich Town FC’s Pitching In Northern Premier League 2021/22 season begins on Saturday August 14.
For further information visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ and https://www.facebook.com/nantwichtownfc
(Images and words courtesy of Jonathan White)
