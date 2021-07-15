£22.9million Town Deal funding announced for Crewe

Crewe will benefit from a £22.9 million Government grant as part of the new Town Deal scheme.

Politicians welcomed the news today as further funding to help revamp the town, including transforming facilities like the former Flag Lane Baths, Cumberland Arena and Mirion Street Youth Club.

It comes after a £14.1 million funding from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

Crewe Town Board, councillors and MP Kieran Mullan have spearheaded the application to win the Town Deal investment.

Dr Mullan said “This is huge news for Crewe and I want to thank the Town Board for all their efforts in getting to this point.

“The projects we are funding are going to help transform our town and deliver on building back better.

“The Flag Lane Baths and Mirion Street Youth Club are both huge assets for the town that have been fighting for funding for a long time. Bringing them back into use is finally going to happen.

“I also know we need to have more for young people to do in the town centre so a new multi-use games area is a quick win on that front. We will also fund a five year programme of investing in our parks.

“Improving the access and upgrading the facilities at Cumberland Arena will help more people exercise and make the most out of the first class site we have there. There is going to be a new 250 person capacity spectator stand as well.”

“We also want to make it easier to walk and cycle into town so there will be two new routes in from the train station via Mill Street and along Valley Brook which will help people do that.”

Doug Kinsman, chair of Crewe Town Board, said: “Much time, effort and dedication from all those involved went into developing the bid to the Towns Fund and it just shows that great things can be achieved together.

“We will continue to work in partnership and make sure that we remain focused on our vision to make the town a more attractive place to live, work and invest in and that we deliver lasting health and wellbeing benefits.”

Councillor Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “This Town Deal will help shape the town’s long-term growth and development and make sure that we can continue to attract inward investment and economic opportunities –building on what has already been achieved and making the absolute most of opportunities that come our way, including the arrival of HS2.

“With a funding offer in place, we can now work with our partners to push ahead with our plans, which will focus on community spaces and connected places, town centre regeneration and culture and heritage.”

These will include plans for ‘Lyceum Powerhouse’ – a new music venue and creative production facilities, which will deliver skills and development opportunities and provide space for a new generation of creative enterprises in the cultural industries.

Also included will be plans led by the Always Ahead charity to transform the former Flag Lane Baths into a community hub, while preserving the building’s heritage.