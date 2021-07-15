1 day ago
Nantwich woman Nancy celebrates 100th birthday

in Human Interest / News July 15, 2021
Nancy celebrates 100th birthday

A Nantwich woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounding by family – and a card from the Queen!

Nancy Sutton (nee Bradshaw) was born on Tuesday July 13 in 1921 and has lived all her life in Nantwich.

She has outlived her sister Joan and brother Johnie.

Nancy married Harry Dutton and for many years they ran the grocery shop on Birchin Lane in Nantwich.

They moved into a bungalow opposite and were a popular couple in the town.

Since Harry died, Nancy has stayed fit and healthy living on her own having lots of friends, family from Shropshire often visiting, including niece Helen Beasley (nee Broomhall) and nephews Kieth, Peter and John.

(Pic: Birthday girl Nancy with her niece Helen)

