Nantwich mum relaunches child-friendly network group

Nantwich mum and business owner Charlotte Goodwin is relaunching child-friendly networking events in the town.

Charlotte, who runs a nature and ethically inspired cosmetics business, says she has always benefited from networking with other women.

Now, after 16 months of the pandemic limiting all meetings to online, Charlotte is now staging face to face events as leader of Mums/Moms In Business International. (MIB Int)

Charlotte, who has been a networking leader for four months, says all women in business are welcome to join their local Facebook community (Mums In Business Int. Networking Nantwich) and attend networking events.

“The networking events are incredibly friendly and informal with no ‘suited and booted’ approach required and best of all they are child friendly,” she said.

“Children of all ages are welcome to attend and events, which means the events are much more accessible to mums running business who ordinarily might not be able to network.

The return of the Nantwich networking events will be at Stapeley House Tea Room each month.

“I am really looking forward to getting our networking events started back up in the community and getting to meet so many more of our local businesswomen.

“Networking is a great way for business owners to grow professionally and personally, collaborate, and see continued growth.”

For more details on the event or to book please visit here