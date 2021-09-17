Four new senior officers have been recruited and appointed by Cheshire East Council – with a combined pay of just under £500,000.

The new posts are Executive Director Adults, Health and Integration (up to £139,999), Executive Director Place (£134,999), Executive Director Children’s Services (£129,999) and Director of Policy and Change (£89,999).

The roles became vacant after two officers resigned, and a third retired.

One of the roles – director of policy and change – is a new one.

Jayne Traverse joins as executive director – place, moving from Tameside Council.

Her role includes highways, waste and recycling, economic development, housing, planning and other placed-based services.

Deborah Woodcock, currently of Stockport Council, joins as executive director – children’s services.

She will oversee council’s education, children’s social care and safeguarding, early help and prevention services.

Helen Charlesworth-May, from Cornwall Council, will join as executive director – adults, health and integration.

This oversees delivery of adult social care and safeguarding, public health and communities’ services.

Sarah Bullock will join from St Helens Council as new director of policy and change, a new role created as part of a corporate services restructure.

Cheshire East Council chief executive Dr Lorraine O’Donnell said: “Between them, our new colleagues bring a wealth of additional experience and expertise to complement our existing strong team.

“It is a great time to join the organisation. We have a clear vision for an open, fair and green Cheshire East, as set out in our corporate plan, and a four-year balanced budget.

“Local public services have never been so important as they are now, as we emerge from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Cheshire East is in a strong position to overcome the challenges and maximise the many strengths and opportunities ahead. These roles will be crucial in driving and delivering our vision.

“The new starters are expected to take up their posts over the next few months.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work with the senior teams in affected directorates to ensure that appropriate interim arrangements are in place.

“I am enormously grateful to those colleagues who are providing invaluable support and business continuity.”

Salaries of executive directors will appear in Cheshire East Council’s statement of accounts.