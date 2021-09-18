13 hours ago
Willaston councillor may quit after homophobic abuse by youths
16 hours ago
‘On demand’ rural bus service to launch between Nantwich and Audlem
16 hours ago
Former Wales and Crewe Alex midfielder signs for Nantwich Town
1 day ago
Planet Doughnut to open new store in Nantwich town centre
2 days ago
Welsh Row to re-open – but major gasworks to be extended
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Cheshire East services “are in stark decline”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion September 18, 2021
decline - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,

Labour-run Cheshire East Council has appointed four senior roles with combined pay of almost £500,000.

The Borough Council can afford to pay these fat cat salaries….. but day to day services are in a stark decline.

Highways maintained to the minimum, potholes everywhere, hardly any street cleaning, blocked drains, (leading to flooding), pavements in a disgraceful condition, verges and hedges overgrown, obliterating street signs and
blocking footpaths, grass verges cut to pieces by vehicles, litter everywhere etc.

‘Crewe First’ is calling for these fat cat salaries to be cut.

Once we get councillors elected, at the next opportunity, we will work with the other opposition parties to reduce these top salaries.

Residents can’t afford to pay inflation-busting council tax increases every year.

If you would like to stand for the council and help us in this battle, please get in touch.

[email protected]

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

Tags: , ,

One Comment

  1. Chris Moorhouse says:
    September 18, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    Brian read the article again, 2 officers left and 1 retired. Yes there is a new post. I would think you were on the Council when the officer establishment was set up so must have approved the salary structure then. Pay awards have naturally increased the amount paid.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings