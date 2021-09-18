READER’S LETTER: Cheshire East services “are in stark decline”

Dear Editor,

Labour-run Cheshire East Council has appointed four senior roles with combined pay of almost £500,000.

The Borough Council can afford to pay these fat cat salaries….. but day to day services are in a stark decline.

Highways maintained to the minimum, potholes everywhere, hardly any street cleaning, blocked drains, (leading to flooding), pavements in a disgraceful condition, verges and hedges overgrown, obliterating street signs and

blocking footpaths, grass verges cut to pieces by vehicles, litter everywhere etc.

‘Crewe First’ is calling for these fat cat salaries to be cut.

Once we get councillors elected, at the next opportunity, we will work with the other opposition parties to reduce these top salaries.

Residents can’t afford to pay inflation-busting council tax increases every year.

If you would like to stand for the council and help us in this battle, please get in touch.

[email protected]

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First