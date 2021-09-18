Wistaston Tennis Finals Day remembers club stalwarts

Club stalwarts were honoured at the annual Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club Finals Day, writes Jonathan White.

The event, at Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre on Church Lane, was hosted by Bill Heath, WJTC Chairman.

He presented the trophies to the winners as follows:

– Men’s Singles Final: George Raiswell retained his title beating Ryan Harper-Griffiths 6-3, 7-5

– Men’s Doubles Final: George Raiswell and Roy Broughton beat Andrew Good and Rob Hickey 6-1, 6-0

– Open Doubles Final: George Raiswell and Andrew Good beat Oliver Cox and Ryan Harper-Griffiths 6-3, 6-2.

George Raiswell, also Wistaston A team captain in the Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League, dominated the finals day with a hard-fought triple victory.

The tournaments were organised by George Raiswell and umpired by Ryan Harper-Griffiths and Rob Sheffield.

Junior tournament winner was James Hough. Junior Beginners tournament winner was Sam Hough. Most Improved Junior winner was Tom York.

The Junior tournaments were renamed in memory of Alan Jones, a dedicated tennis coach from Wistaston who helped WJTC youngsters and club regulars develop their skills.

Alan passed away in July this year, aged 88.

He served as a county coach in Cheshire for many years, featured on the veterans circuit, including playing at Wimbledon, and he was still turning out on court well into his 80s.

Also remembered was former WJTC Chairman, John White, who died in July, aged 80, from cancer.

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from WJTC in 1999 and in 2010 he received Honorary Life Membership from WJTC in appreciation of his Outstanding Service to the club since its foundation in 1979.

In 1980, Wistonians Frank Tew and John White purchased a trophy – known as the ‘Tew-White Cup’ – which is still presented to the Men’s Singles winner.

John White was also Secretary of the South & Mid Cheshire Tennis League for over 30 years.

In 2011, he received the Honorary County Colours from the Cheshire Lawn Tennis Association for his long-standing services to the South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.

This year, the annual Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League Presentation Day at Nantwich Tennis Club was renamed the ‘John White Presentation Day’ in his honour.

For further information on WJTC visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WJtennisclub or call 01270 560471.