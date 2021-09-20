Panto Sleeping Beauty set to be big hit at Crewe Lyceum

Crewe Lyceum is set to welcome audiences back to the theatre this Christmas with the pantomime Sleeping Beauty, writes Claire Faulkner.

And panto stars including Bobby Davro are more excited than ever about this year’s show.

Davro said: “After 14 months of doing nothing, it’s great to be back on stage.”

After restrictions and lockdowns, Davro says he is looking forward to making people laugh again.

“I think everyone is desperate for a laugh, and laughter is the best medicine,” he said.

“Panto is normally the first experience kids have of theatre. I’m so proud you can make kids and parents, aunts and uncles, grannies and grandpas laugh.

“You can make them roar with laughter. When I look down and see them laughing and cheering and joining in. I’m so proud of it.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s so nice to be able to do that.”

This will be Davro’s first appearance in Crewe, and he says that The Lyceum “is a cracking theatre, and has a lovely feel to it”.

Amelia Lily said: “It’s emotional standing on the stage, it’s the first stage I’ve been on since the pandemic.

“It’s quite overwhelming to think that we’ll be doing a panto this year. I feel really, really blessed to be here.”

Malcom Lord who returns to Crewe for his fifth panto said: “It’s wonderful to be back.

“Audiences at The Lyceum are excellent, they come for a night out and they want to enjoy themselves, the atmosphere here is always amazing.

“What’s lovely about The Lyceum is that no one is ever far away from the stage.

“In Panto, we want to want to be able to hear the audience laughing and know their having fun.”

After such a strange time, Amelia hopes the panto will help to bring a sense of normality back to people’s lives.

Sleeping Beauty runs from Friday December 10 to Sunday January 2.

