FEATURE: The best motorcycle jackets money can buy!

Motorbike jackets are not just for looking cool (although this is a big part of it) as they are actually a very important safety item for motorcyclists.

Motorcyclists have little protection on the roads and even a slow-speed collision can send some-one flying.

But motorbike jackets provide a thick protective layer that can stop someone from suffering serious burns, grazes and other injuries.

Due to their importance, it is always worthwhile investing in a high-quality motor-bike jacket and you need to know that not all are the same quality.

So, what are a few of the best jackets that you can get that will be worth the investment?

Trench – REV’IT!

The Trench from REV’IT is proving to be the motorcycle jacket of choice in 2021 and it is easy to see why.

This stylish jacket is breathable and windproof, which can keep you warm when it is cool and cool when it is warm so it can be worn all year round.

It also has active chest vents, magnetic anchors and exit vents for perfect temperature management along with CE Level 2 armour at the elbows and shoulders for protection.

Belstaff Trialmaster Pro Leather Jacket

It is hard to go wrong with Belstaff when it comes to a leather jacket both for rugged good looks and practicality.

The Trialmaster Pro Leather Jacket has an old school look, including a four-pocket design, belted waist and cotton check lining.

It is not just about the classic look, though, as this jacket is made from bovine leather that is hand waxed and treated to provide protection and removable ar-mour for shoulders and elbows.

AGV Sport Airflow Jacket

For those that prefer a sportier aesthetic, the AGV Sport Airflow jacket could be the one for you and one of the best jackets for a comfortable ride.

You get as much ventilation to the core as possible thanks to the use of mesh at the torso and back, but you still get significant protection with the use of Samtex 600D Cor-dura and reinforced Smoothways CE Level 2 elbow, shoulder and back protection.

Insurance

Alongside a quality jacket that will provide protection in the event of a fall, you also need to make sure that you have motorbike insurance in place.

This will pro-vide financial protection if your bike needs repairs or replacing and will help to provide important peace of mind.

Every motorcyclist needs to have a high-quality jacket that they wear every time they go for a ride – you can never be too careful.

There are many fantastic, practical and stylish jackets to choose from that will be worth the investment and give you confidence anytime that you go out for a ride.