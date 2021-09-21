22 hours ago
Soviet Threat event at Cold War nuclear bunker in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews September 21, 2021
East German border guard checks papers inside the bunker (1)

Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker near Nantwich took visitors back in time during a ‘Soviet Threat’ event, writes Jonathan White.

“Soviet Threat” was a living history event recreating how lives were lived by both Western and Eastern forces during the Cold War.

There was a display of military vehicles outside the bunker with Soviet Army Forces and British Army and Swiss Army re-enactors keeping a check on each other and monitoring any possible nuclear attacks.

On the Sunday, Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp anti-nuclear protester re-enactors stormed the perimeter, with chants of “Maggie out, Maggie out”, against the British government.

The protesters also climbed on a British Army Scimitar armoured tracked military reconnaissance vehicle. Military police re-enactors attempted to evict the defiant protesters from the site.

Military police attempt to evict defiant Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp protesters (1)

Inside the bunker, there were East German border guard re-enactors checking visitors’ papers.

The Soviet Spy Mouse Trail to find enemy spy mice in the bunker was popular with children.

The event was organised by Lucy Siebert, the museum director at Hack Green Nuclear Bunker.

Hack Green is a 35,000 square foot underground bunker complex that was modernised in the 1950s as part of a vast secret radar network code named ‘ROTOR’.

It would have been the centre of regional government had nuclear war broken out. The site was declassified in 1993.

For further information visit http://www.hackgreen.co.uk/ and https://www.facebook.com/HGsecretbunker

Visitor Mark Ray shows his entrance ticket to an RAF Regiment Officer (1)

A selection of the vehicles on display (1)

Jet Provost is a British jet trainer aircraft and radar installation (1)

Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp protestor re-enactors put up signs on perimeter fence (1)

Aerial view of Soviet Threat event at Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker (1)

