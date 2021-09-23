Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Snr Academy beat Rochdale

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Senior Academy continued their winning run with a 45-21 victory, writes Dan Lynch.

From the kick off, Crewe competed strongly at the break down, leaving the official no option other than to award a penalty.

Logan lynch knocked it over for the first points of the day.

Crewe then showed they also had stoicism in defence holding the much larger Rochdale forwards at bay.

They turned the ball over in contact, kicked down field and gained another penalty, which Lynch added to the points total.

Soon after, Crewe set a lovely weighted kick cross field but the bounce landed it straight into the hands of Rochdale’s left winger who ran 90 metres to score a brilliant solo try under the posts.

The visitors soon regained good field position, Rochdale infringed again under pressure and Lynch added three more from the tee for a 7-9 lead.

From kick off Toby Evans ran strongly, Jarrod Priestley-Bird supported Josh Sourbutts in maintaining possession, and Tom Ryle found space behind the winger with a deft box kick for Lynch to run onto.

He collected and scored under the posts, with his conversion making it 7-16.

Crewe’s territory based game and fine kick chase constantly put Rochdale under pressure inside their own half, making it difficult for them the clear their lines.

A loose kick resulted in Alfie Johnson fielding the ball, running directly into several defenders.

The ball was swiftly recycled finding its way to Jacob, who jinked his way through four would-be tacklers, before timing his pass to Lynch who out-paced the Rochdale cover to score in the corner for 7-21.

Rochdale grabbed a try soon after as their captain broke down the blind side, to canter in from 20 metres. A conversion made it 14-21 at half-time.

Crewe started the second half like a house on fire. Sourbutts won possession, and Luke Thomas ripped through the Rochdale defence to feed Rowlands in support to score, conversion made 14 – 28.

Rowlands suffered a nasty shoulder injury a few moments later and had to be replaced.

Crewe scored again when Sourbutts powered over from an over thrown line out, which Lynch converted from the touchline.

The visitors continued to dominate through hard carries by Deegan, Griffiths, Boulton, Mckenna and Pepper.

Wave after wave of attack led to Sourbutts crossing again shortly after, followed by Lynch showing excellent speed and footballing skills to score Crewe’s final points of the game.

Rochdale grabbed a consolation try right at the death which they thoroughly deserved.

Final Score Rochdale 21 – Crewe & Nantwich 45.

(Pic by Tony Pennance)