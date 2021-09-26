6 hours ago
Nantwich Town slump to another home defeat against Basford
2 days ago
Endangered newts in Nantwich rescued by water engineers
2 days ago
400 years to repair Cheshire East’s crumbling roads, says highways boss
4 days ago
Leighton Hospital unveils £663 million redevelopment plans
4 days ago
Plans for parking charges in ‘free’ towns scrapped by Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town slump to another home defeat against Basford

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport September 26, 2021
Second-half - Ben Harrison rues a late miss (1)

Substitute Marcus Marshall struck 12 minutes from time to give Basford United a 1-0 win over Nantwich Town at the Optimum Pay Stadium, writes Liam Price.

The Dabbers had both Matthew Gould and Dan Cockerline making their full debuts after signing earlier in the week, and they started well.

Cockerline was using his 6ft4 frame to good effect, and headed over from a corner early on.

The dangerous Kane Richards threatened early on for Basford and it took good defending from Matty Devine to clear for Nantwich.

Richards had another opening a bit later and Gould did well to block with his feet.

James Lawrie then had an opportunity but could only hit straight at Adam Collin as both teams started to cancel each other out.

Cockerline got the break of the ball and charged forwards on the stroke of half-time.

He had the option of squaring for Caspar Hughes but chose to shoot on his own and Collin palmed behind in what was the Dabbers’ best chance of the half.

In the second half, Basford started to show why they were on a five-match winning streak, with Terry Hawkridge dominating the midfield.

Second-half - Basford goal - freekick tapped home by substitute Marcus Marshall (1)

And Hawkridge brought out a great save from Gould on the hour mark, curling a fine effort towards the top corner but it was turned behind well.

Basford top scorer Rev James had the ball in the net but was flagged offside after going beyond Joel Stair.

Stair was a decent source of creativity from his right back position, on a couple of occasions he tried to pick out Joe Mwasile who took up station on the back post but Basford handled that threat well.

The visitors were exerting more and more pressure on a retreating Dabbers back line and it paid off in the last 15 minutes.

The excellent Richards won a free kick on the edge of the box, after cutting in on to his favoured right foot.

Ryan Wilson ran over the ball, Hawkridge hit low and Gould could only push it out for the sub Marshall to bundle in just five minutes after coming on.

Ben Harrison had a decent late chance to equalise after Gould went for a header when coming up for an injury time corner, the ball bouncing out to him but he was off balance and it skewed wide of the top corner.

Basford made it six wins in a row and Nantwich now five without victory.

The Dabbers have a chance to remedy this on Tuesday against a Grantham side they have already beaten this season.

(Pictures courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - Thommy goes close in blocking Basford keeper Adam Collin (1)

Second-half - Manager Dave Cooke on the touchline (1)

First-half - Dabbers captain Caspar Hughes fights for the ball (2) (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings