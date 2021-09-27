Nantwich Town Walking Football appeals for more players

Nantwich Town Walking Football club are looking to recruit more over 50s and over 60s players.
The club is hoping to enter teams into Walking Football leagues and tournaments and is keen to attract more players.
Walking Football is football at walking pace. The game is small sided, with no running on or off the ball, very little contact and kick-ins instead of thrown-ins.
It has become increasingly popular and is ideally suited to help people maintain an active lifestyle as well as support those looking to get back into football who have previously stopped due to age or injury.
It is also sociable, fun and keeps you active.
Nantwich Town Walking Football meets and plays every Tuesday between 5pm-6pm, on the 3G Arena astroturf pitch at Nantwich Town FC.
Cost is just £4 per session.
