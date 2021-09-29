Nantwich singer Abbie Ozard returns for Words & Music Festival

Nantwich’s own Abbie Ozard makes a triumphant return to her hometown on Tuesday October 12 as one of the headliners at this year’s Words & Music Festival.

Abbie first came to prominence in 2017, with her track ‘Average Disguise’ taking top spot in Words & Music’s inaugural song writing contest.

She went on to feature on national BBC radio, earning support from such notables as Mark Radcliffe, Chris Hawkins and Tom Robinson.

Signing shortly afterwards to Liverpool-based Modern Sky Entertainment UK, Abbie’s stock has continued to grow.

Teaming up with Rich Turvey (Blossoms, Vistas), the resulting singles ‘Growing Pains,’ ‘Heartbreak Radio’ and ‘On A Low’ all received national airplay, with Abbie appearing at the Bluedot Festival in 2019, as well as supporting indie high-flyers Whenyoung.

Abbie returns home for an appearance at the Crown Ballroom, Nantwich on October 12 with doors at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 each and are available from the Words & Music website.

Now in its 14th year, Nantwich’s popular Words & Music festival took an enforced break last year due to the pandemic but is back next month, with a host of leading performers from the world of music and poetry performing around the Cheshire town.

Joining Abbie on this year’s bill are:

• CEEOW with special guest Superlative and Karis Jade – Wednesday 13th October, The Granary (doors 7.30pm).

• Martin Carthy – Wednesday 13th October, Crown Ballroom (doors 7pm).

• Bob Harris and Danny Baker – Thursday 14th October, Nantwich Civic Hall

(doors 7.30pm).

• John Cooper Clarke – Friday 15th October, Nantwich Civic Hall (doors 7.30pm).

• Eddi Reader – Saturday 16th October, Nantwich Civic Hall (doors 7.30pm).

• Sarah Jane Morris – Sunday 17th October, Crown Ballroom (doors 1.30pm).

• Merry Hell – Sunday 17th October, Crown Ballroom (doors 7.30pm).

Tickets are available from https://wordsandmusicfestival.com/acts-tickets/