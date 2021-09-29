44 seconds ago
“Woof Mudder” dog event in Nantwich raises funds for hospice

in Charity events / What's On & Reviews September 29, 2021
Woof Mudder - A dog climbs an obstacle with human help close to the finish line (1)

A fundraising “Woof Mudder” event at Dorfold Hall estate in Acton near Nantwich has helped raise money for a hospice.

The event was in aid of St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice and was sponsored by Homefeeds Pet Food Supermarket, based in Shavington, Crewe.

It featured a 2.5km long course with 20 obstacles for each dog and their human companion to complete.

Participants covered either one or two laps.

There was a medal for human finishers and a doggy bag for their four-legged friend.

Up to 360 dogs, plus humans, were expected to take part in the event to raise vital funds for patient care St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice.

Refreshments were also available, along with numerous pet-related stalls.

The inaugural ‘Woof Mudder’ took place at Blakemere Village, Sandiway in 2019.

The event was due to move to Dorfold Hall estate last year but was postponed to this year due to the pandemic.

St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice support covers a wide range of specialist palliative nursing care, and extends not only to patients but their families and friends too.

For further information visit https://www.slhospice.co.uk

(Words and images by Jonathan White)

‘Woof Mudder’ at Dorfold Hall estate (1)

Medals for human finishers - Woof Mudder

