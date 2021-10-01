Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson to run 17th London Marathon for charity

Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson is set to tackle his 17th London Marathon – this time in aid of Cheshire Young Carers.

The organisation works to give a childhood to young people aged six to 25 with caring responsibilities.

Mr Timpson will be joining 21 other MPs in running the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday (October 3rd).

He took part in the race locally last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, choosing to walk over 26 miles for charity on the Sandstone Trail of his Eddisbury constituency.

Cheshire Young Carers operates school holiday respite programmes; offers individual and group support; and works with schools/colleges to provide specialised support.

He said: “This will be my 17th marathon – 445 miles in total!

“I’ve raised more than £50,000 over the years for local causes and charities, helping young and old alike.

“I’m delighted this year to be running for Cheshire Young Carers and welcome any support people can offer this incredibly important charity.

“It’s 23 years since my first marathon, and in the past I have run with two of my brothers, my sister, father and wife!

“This time I’m running on my own, but can’t wait to get on the start line and see if I can get close to my 1998 time of just under 4 hours.

“I’m still yet to run one in fancy dress-maybe next year!”

Cheshire Young Carers added: “At Cheshire Young Carers, we pride ourselves on delivering respite to young carers-giving a special group of young people a break from their often-daily stresses and responsibilities.

“Children as young as 6 have caring roles, and their home environment can have a significant impact upon their life chances.

“That’s where Cheshire Young Carers comes in. We deliver support through group activities, day trips, residential breaks, and support education staff to help to identify, support and improve the educational outcomes for young carers.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Mr Timpson can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/edward-timpson-marathon