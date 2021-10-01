The Cat FM to stage NHS event at Crewe Market Hall

Local radio station The Cat 107.9FM is staging a “Thank You to the NHS” event at Crewe Market Hall on Sunday October 3.

It will be held between 12 noon and 6.30pm as a thank-you for the all the work done by NHS staff during the pandemic.

The event will include live music, dancing, and fun for all the family, and is sponsored by Swansway Garages.

Entry is free.

All proceeds will go to the Mid Cheshire Hospitals Children’s Emergency Care Appeal.

Artists will include Callum J Wright, Mark Gallagher, Paul Taylor, Emilie Jasmine, Faye McCallum, and Henry Myles.

There will also be performances from the Fraser School of Irish Dance, Via Dance, and DOPE.

The Cat’s mascot Twichy, is also guaranteed to make an appearance during the afternoon.

Chris Cadman, (pictured) Managing Director of The Cat, said: “Given the events of the last 18 month we have come to appreciate even more the work the NHS do to support the community.

“This free to enter concert supported by local musicians, dancers and performers is our way of saying thank you whilst helping contribute to a wonderful local charity appeal.”

Meanwhile, the expansion of the station including a new sister radio station, Cat Xtra, has created new opportunities for more enthusiastic volunteers to join The Cat.

They are looking for a variety of roles on both sides of the microphone, including on air presenters, music library administrators, show producers, presenters and technicians for roadshow events, and social media managers.

Anyone interested should email [email protected]

Chris added: “As a truly local radio station our aim is to engage with the community and offer the opportunity for people of all ages to learn more about radio, get involved in community projects and maybe take that first step into the world of broadcasting.”