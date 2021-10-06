Reaseheath College apprentice scoops national honour

An outstanding Reaseheath College apprentice who studied while suffering a serious illness has been recognised with a national accolade.

Lucy O’Rourke, a Construction Plant Mechanic Apprentice who works for Sunbelt Rentals, received the Judges Special Award at the Construction Plant-hire Association “Stars of the Future Awards 2021”.

Lucy, 19, (pictured) was selected for a top award after being seriously ill with Covid and pneumonia and being put on a ventilator in hospital.

Despite this, she remained keen to return to work and also completed her college studies.

A second Reaseheath apprentice, Beth Doel from HSS Hire, was also a national winner for a supporting video, made at college.

It was judged to be the most inspiring, enthusiastic, genuine and well conveyed personal statement out of 40 nominations.

And Reaseheath College was runner up and highly commended in the national College of the Year category and was overall the most successful training provider after taking a further five regional awards.

There were almost 70 entries throughout the categories and judges, who held senior posts in industry, were extremely impressed.

Apprentices and trainees were assessed by their college or training provider, and in their work environment.

Award winner Lucy, who has worked for Sunbelt Rentals for two years, said: “I was very pleased and proud to win one of the top awards.

“I enjoy my job, particularly the variety of solving different engineering challenges and dealing with different customers.

“Sixth form college didn’t suit me because I’m happier working hands-on.

“Engineering offers great career opportunities – and an apprenticeship which combines work based training at college and at your workplace is an ideal first step into the industry.”

Bob Harper, Head of Training at Sunbelt Rentals UK, said: “We are delighted Lucy’s determination to succeed has been recognised.

“She is an extremely able fitter who more than holds her own in a traditionally male dominated role at a heavy industrial site.

“She is typical of the talent we are attracting onto our apprenticeship programme and who will play a vital role in our future.”

CPA Chief Executive Kevin Minton said: “The standard of entries for Stars of the Future this year was exceptional and we were delighted to congratulate the nominees and winners in person.

“It is very reassuring that the future of the construction plant sector is in such safe hands.”

Charlie Reeves, Programme Leader, Engineering Apprenticeships at Reaseheath, said: “The winning apprentices thoroughly deserve the recognition of these prestigious awards and the whole department is very proud of their success.

“They consistently earn positive feedback from both Reaseheath and from their employers, and are definitely future management material.

“Reaseheath is committed to supporting businesses by helping to provide a reliable source of next generation, well trained and committed engineers.

“These apprentices epitomise the values of the college and their employers.

“They all have very promising careers ahead of them in an exciting industry!”

See www.reaseheath.ac.uk/further-education/courses/engineering-apprenticeships