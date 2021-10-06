23 mins ago
Nantwich Paralympic hero Andy Small earns Mornflake backing
4 hours ago
Nantwich to unveil “Tree of Light” for Christmas remembrance
11 hours ago
Reaseheath College apprentice scoops national honour
1 day ago
Rotting food uncollected as CEC refuse teams hit by staff shortage
2 days ago
Knives and cannabis found after teenagers detained in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Reaseheath College apprentice scoops national honour

in Environment / News / Schools & Colleges October 6, 2021
Lucy O'Rourke Sunbelt Rentals - apprentice awards

An outstanding Reaseheath College apprentice who studied while suffering a serious illness has been recognised with a national accolade.

Lucy O’Rourke, a Construction Plant Mechanic Apprentice who works for Sunbelt Rentals, received the Judges Special Award at the Construction Plant-hire Association “Stars of the Future Awards 2021”.

Lucy, 19, (pictured) was selected for a top award after being seriously ill with Covid and pneumonia and being put on a ventilator in hospital.

Despite this, she remained keen to return to work and also completed her college studies.

A second Reaseheath apprentice, Beth Doel from HSS Hire, was also a national winner for a supporting video, made at college.

It was judged to be the most inspiring, enthusiastic, genuine and well conveyed personal statement out of 40 nominations.

Beth Doel (HSS) Best Personal Statement - apprentice

Beth Doel

And Reaseheath College was runner up and highly commended in the national College of the Year category and was overall the most successful training provider after taking a further five regional awards.

There were almost 70 entries throughout the categories and judges, who held senior posts in industry, were extremely impressed.

Apprentices and trainees were assessed by their college or training provider, and in their work environment.

Award winner Lucy, who has worked for Sunbelt Rentals for two years, said: “I was very pleased and proud to win one of the top awards.

“I enjoy my job, particularly the variety of solving different engineering challenges and dealing with different customers.

“Sixth form college didn’t suit me because I’m happier working hands-on.

“Engineering offers great career opportunities – and an apprenticeship which combines work based training at college and at your workplace is an ideal first step into the industry.”

Bob Harper, Head of Training at Sunbelt Rentals UK, said: “We are delighted Lucy’s determination to succeed has been recognised.

“She is an extremely able fitter who more than holds her own in a traditionally male dominated role at a heavy industrial site.

“She is typical of the talent we are attracting onto our apprenticeship programme and who will play a vital role in our future.”

CPA Chief Executive Kevin Minton said: “The standard of entries for Stars of the Future this year was exceptional and we were delighted to congratulate the nominees and winners in person.

“It is very reassuring that the future of the construction plant sector is in such safe hands.”

Charlie Reeves, Programme Leader, Engineering Apprenticeships at Reaseheath, said: “The winning apprentices thoroughly deserve the recognition of these prestigious awards and the whole department is very proud of their success.

“They consistently earn positive feedback from both Reaseheath and from their employers, and are definitely future management material.

“Reaseheath is committed to supporting businesses by helping to provide a reliable source of next generation, well trained and committed engineers.

“These apprentices epitomise the values of the college and their employers.

“They all have very promising careers ahead of them in an exciting industry!”

See www.reaseheath.ac.uk/further-education/courses/engineering-apprenticeships

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings