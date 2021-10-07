8 hours ago
Nantwich Spooktacular returns after pandemic year off

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 7, 2021
Nantwich Spooktacular 2017, 2

Nantwich Spooktacular returns this Halloween after organisers were forced to cancel the event last year because of the pandemic.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the event which takes place on Saturday October 30 at Nantwich Show Ground, at Dorfold Park.

Last year it was cancelled at late notice when Government guidance and legislation issued at the time aimed to stop Covid spreading.

A Nantwich Spooktacular spokesperson said: “We are thrilled and excited to announce that the ever-popular Nantwich Spooktacular is to finally return after an extended two-year hiatus!

“After being sadly forced to shut down last year, we have been hard at work preparing everything ready for our guests to have an amazing time.

“That is why we have planned the most extravagant and jaw-dropping fireworks display the event has ever seen!

“Not only that, but we also have a brand new exclusive attraction in the form of The Melody Corporation Scare Maze – a twisted, immersive experience with live actors designed to scare your socks off!

“We are so, so pleased to be able to put on our annual event in Nantwich once again.

“It has been a tough period, so we aim to bring you some much-needed joy this Halloween.”

To book tickets now, visit the website nantwichspooktacular.com and follow the relevant links.

Fireworks display - spooktacular

