Villagers can now access a life-saving defibrillator being stored at Bridgemere Primary School near Nantwich.

Doddington and District Parish Council has liaised with other organisations to secure the equipment for its rural residents.

Cllr Paul Moore (Chair) said: “We’ve seen how effective this equipment can be in neighbouring parishes and with a parish area as large and widespread as ours, we felt very strongly that we needed one of our own to best serve our residents.”

Caroline Middleton, headteacher at Bridgemere Primary School, said: “When we were approached by the Parish Council as a key location for the defibrillator, we wanted to help.

“We have hundreds of children, staff and parents coming to and from the school every week and to have this resource close to hand is a real bonus for us as well as the wider community.”

Cllr Janet Clowes (Wybunbury Ward) added: “Finding a location that the school could access during the school day and that the community could access 24/7, without compromising school security, was tricky – especially as most models require an electricity source.

“The solution was a battery model that can be easily accessed by everyone at any time.”

PCSO Nick Jarvis was aware of PCC Community funding and contacted Cllr Clowes who suggested the defibrillator project.

He said: “We are always looking at ways to make our rural communities a safer place to live and for people to enjoy the countryside.

“Our rural lanes are busy with walkers, cyclists and horse riders as well as the usual vehicles.

“Unfortunately accidents do happen and people become unwell when out and about so a defibrillator in the area could save a life.

“This is a great project that we were happy to support.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue station manager Hannah Caulfield said: “Defibrillators can save lives.

“Early defibrillation gives patients in cardiac arrest the best possible chance of survival.

“It is so important defibrillators are made available in as many places as possible, for everyone to access.

“There are defibrillators on all fire engines and all fire stations in Cheshire, which are also accessible at all times and we at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, are delighted we could help with the installation of one at Bridgemere Primary School.”

Community training sessions are being organised and will be advertised across the Doddington & District parishes.

Cllr Moore said: “We are extremely grateful to our blue light partners for their generous contributions.

“Without them, for a small rural parish like ours, it would have taken much longer to secure the funding we needed.

“It’s good to know that the potential to save a life, if needed, is now much closer to home!”