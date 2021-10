A new community project is launching in the Nantwich area to offer help to those suffering a bereavement.

The volunteer-led, not-for-profit group is called “Insights Bereavement Listening Support”.

It launches on October 16 at St Mary’s Parish hall in Nantwich 10am to 1pm.

People can find out more about the service and meet some of the volunteers.

There will also be light refreshments, a bric-a-brac stall, tombola, and Nantwich Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock will be at the launch.