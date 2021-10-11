Police have quizzed four youths amid reports a gang armed with hammers and knives threatened people on Brookfield Park in Nantwich.

A number of residents reported incidents on social media, saying masked youths were chasing and threatening park users with weapons at the weekend.

Police chiefs say they understand people’s concerns at the reports which relate to activity between 11am and 2pm yesterday (Sunday 10 October).

They received reports of a group of four teenagers who were “intimidating other youths in the town, including in the Brookfield Park area”.

The group, described as having Liverpool accents, were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. There have been no reports of injuries.

Sergeant Claire Lloyd, from Crewe Local policing unit, said: “Incidents of this nature are rare in the Nantwich area and I understand the concern that this is likely to cause.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are committed to establishing exactly what took place.

“Four people have already been spoken to in relation to the incidents and they will be interviewed under caution at a future date.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incidents.

“The same goes for anyone with any images of video footage which may aid our investigation.”

Inquiries in relation to the incident remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.pnn.police.uk/tua, quoting IML 1104008