Man charged with commercial burglaries in Nantwich and Alsager

in Crime / News October 12, 2021
incident - altercation nantwich - County Lines charged and in court

Detectives investigating two burglaries at commercial premises in South Cheshire have charged a man in relation to the incidents.

Michael Williams, of Masefield Mews, Wolverhampton, was arrested on Saturday October 9.

The 53-year-old has since been charged with two counts of burglary other than a dwelling.

The charges relate to two incidents, which occurred at opticians in Nantwich and Alsager between Sunday 15 and Wednesday 18 August.

Williams appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 11 where he was remanded in custody; he is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday November 8.

